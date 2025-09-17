© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Julia Varga

Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker are members of the Portland, Oregon-based band Glitterfox. The group issued its latest album, decoder, on August 22. The collection combines a wide range of musical influences including dance music, Americana, garage rock and new wave while touching on a variety of themes, including Walker’s autism diagnosis, something they say informed the title of the album. Although the pair were a couple for 12 years, their relationship came to an amicable end recently, though, as heard in this conversation, they remain close friends and musical partners.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin