Into Music: Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker

Solange Igoa and Andrea Walker are members of the Portland, Oregon-based band Glitterfox. The group issued its latest album, decoder, on August 22. The collection combines a wide range of musical influences including dance music, Americana, garage rock and new wave while touching on a variety of themes, including Walker’s autism diagnosis, something they say informed the title of the album. Although the pair were a couple for 12 years, their relationship came to an amicable end recently, though, as heard in this conversation, they remain close friends and musical partners.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen