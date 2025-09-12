Into Music: Boshra AlSaadi

Boshra AlSaadi’s sophomore release under the Saadi moniker, Birds of Paradise, was released on September 4. The album chronicles an intense period of tumult in the musician’s life, including the death of a close friend a collaborator, health issues, and general anxieties about the state of the world. After leaving music behind to study biology, Saadi’s friend Chris Coady (Beach House) encouraged her to return to music and so she set out working on the material which comprises Birds of Paradise. We recently discussed the origins of the material as well as Saadi’s interest in both music and visual art.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen