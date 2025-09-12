© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Boshra AlSaadi

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT
Joe Holt

Boshra AlSaadi’s sophomore release under the Saadi moniker, Birds of Paradise, was released on September 4. The album chronicles an intense period of tumult in the musician’s life, including the death of a close friend a collaborator, health issues, and general anxieties about the state of the world. After leaving music behind to study biology, Saadi’s friend Chris Coady (Beach House) encouraged her to return to music and so she set out working on the material which comprises Birds of Paradise. We recently discussed the origins of the material as well as Saadi’s interest in both music and visual art.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
