Into Music: Adrian Sherwood

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:08 AM CDT
Courtesy Howlin' Wuelf Media

Into Music: Adrian Sherwood

Adrian Sherwood is a producer and pioneer in the world of dub music. Although he considers everything he works on, he says, to be one of his albums, he’s only released four LPs under his own name and his latest, The Collapse of Everything, arrives 13 years after his previous one. He recently spoke about the making of the new album, his appreciation for bassist Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), his attitude and approach to performance, how he implements new and old technologies in the creative process and his dislike of the term “journey,” when describing an album.

Sherwood also discussed his intentions for live performances in 2026, which will begin with a major show in London to be followed by tours of North America, Australia, and Europe shortly after.

Among those Sherwood has collaborated with in the past are Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, and KMFDM.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
