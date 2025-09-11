Into Music: Adrian Sherwood

Adrian Sherwood is a producer and pioneer in the world of dub music. Although he considers everything he works on, he says, to be one of his albums, he’s only released four LPs under his own name and his latest, The Collapse of Everything, arrives 13 years after his previous one. He recently spoke about the making of the new album, his appreciation for bassist Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), his attitude and approach to performance, how he implements new and old technologies in the creative process and his dislike of the term “journey,” when describing an album.

Sherwood also discussed his intentions for live performances in 2026, which will begin with a major show in London to be followed by tours of North America, Australia, and Europe shortly after.

Among those Sherwood has collaborated with in the past are Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, and KMFDM.

