Into Music: Jerry Dannemiller

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Columbus, Ohio band Moviola was formed in 1993, releasing a string of strong and singular recordings in that time. The band’s latest, Earthbound, arrived in August of 2025 and finds this group of longtime friends in fine form across a series of songs which display their penchant for good singing and good playing. Although there have been periods when the outfit has been less active, Jerry Dannemiller says there are currently plans for the Moviola to do more live performances in 2025. Dannemiller recently discussed Moviola’s history and the band’s present moment from his home in Columbus.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
