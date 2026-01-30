Wichita on the James Beard Map

In the restaurant industry, January can be tough.

The long, busy hours of the holiday season are in the rearview mirror. It’s a quieter stretch—one where I tend to take stock. I look back at the ideas we didn’t quite finish, take inventory of what worked, and sketch out what spring might look like.

It’s also the time of year when the James Beard Foundation announces its annual award nominees— one of the top US culinary honors.

The foundation, based in New York City, was established in 1986 by Peter Kump at the urging of Julia Child, with the goal of preserving James Beard’s legacy as “Dean of American Cookery” and supporting excellence in food and hospitality. Although the awards are what the foundation is famous for, the James Beard team works hard behind the scenes to promote fair wages, training for chefs and owners, and champions diversity and sustainability within the industry. The first awards were presented in 1991, and today they recognize chefs, restaurants, and food journalists from across the country.

For the second year in a row, Wichita received national recognition. Last year in 2025 Georges Bistro got Wichita’s first nomination ever— for Outstanding Restaurant. And this year, another nod went to brothers Jordan and Jason Rickard of FioRito, for best chef Midwest, who returned home after working in acclaimed kitchens in Denver to open their own restaurant in 2022.

For Wichita chefs, and aspiring cooks this kind of recognition is a breakthrough. It shows young cooks—whether they’re in culinary school, a Head Start program, or cooking at home—that excellence can start here. The winners will be announced in June in Chicago, but the real award may already be clear: dedication to community, mentorship, and building something meaningful at home.

