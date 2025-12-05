How to make champurrado-style hot chocolate

As the last leaves fall from the trees and temperatures begin their steady slide, there’s a familiar shift in the rhythm of our days. Sunset arrives before many of us clock out, and the drive home becomes a slow parade of houses, strung with Christmas lights—small beacons marking the arrival of the season.

This is the time of year when I instinctively reach for a warm beverage the moment I walk through the door. Chai tea, apple cider, hot cocoa—anything that feels like it belongs between two cold hands.

Here’s an idea for a holiday drink that leans into that instinct – but in a different way. It’s built around a champurrado mix from Pinole Blue, a Wichita company celebrated for its blue-corn products.

The inspiration for the drink came after speaking with founder Eddie Sandoval, he mentioned that customers often asked for atole or champurrado as he delivered tortillas around town. Atole is a traditional drink from Mesoamerica—corn flour cooked with water, sometimes with cocoa, cinnamon, or spices, creating a warm and comforting thickness. When the Spanish arrived, they introduced milk and sugar, giving it a creamy richness.

Champurrado, the hot-chocolate version, is especially beloved during the holiday season. It’s hearty, aromatic, and deeply tied to celebration.

This Saturday, Pinole Blue will be serving Atole at the La Rosa Run, a 3K honoring Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, benefiting the Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Fund. With temperatures expected to be just above freezing for the 10am start, that warm cup will be a welcome reward.

Hot Chocolate (Champurrado-Style) – ½ Gallon Batch

Ingredients



½ gallon whole milk

1 pint heavy cream

1.5 cups milk chocolate, chopped or chips

2 Tbsp masa harina

½ Tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

½ cup sugar or piloncillo

½ cup champurrado mix

Substitution option:

Replace the champurrado mix with 1/2 cups total — equal parts masa harina + Mexican chocolate (like Abuelita).

Instructions