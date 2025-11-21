Dale dale dale: Justin Favela’s celebration of art, community and food

Artist Justin Favela, known for his vibrant, larger-than-life piñata installations, returned to Wichita last weekend to host a Family Fiesta in partnership with the Ulrich Museum of Art. The celebration highlighted his exhibition, "Everything Must Go: Justin Favela’s Closeout Blowout Re-Grand Opening," and served as one of his final public showings of art before taking a hiatus.

When my family and I arrived at the McKnight art center on WSU campus, the ground floor was already alive with music. DJ Ash Aranda was playing the popular “NUEVAYol “ track by, Bad Bunny, while families filled the dance floor. Members of Raíces De Mi Tierra Ballet Folklórico performed in bright skirts and embroidered shirts, their steps echoing across the atrium.

Around the room, local vendors offered the flavors of a backyard cookout: carne asada hot off the plancha, warm tortillas, chile de árbol salsa, blistered Serrano peppers, elote, and horchata prepared by East High School students. A mound of crisp buñuelos tempted everyone who passed; I snagged one for my youngest son, knowing his love for cinnamon-sugar anything.

After the crowd had eaten and danced their fill, Favela stepped forward to gather the children. The music dropped, and from the second-floor balcony a piñata slowly descended — a playful, papier-mâché version of the artist himself. Favela organized the kids from smallest to tallest, handing each a colorful stick as the crowd sang “Dale, dale, dale.” With every swing the room erupted in cheers, until one final blow burst the piñata and sent candy scattering across the floor.

In that moment — kids scrambling, parents laughing, music rising again — Favela’s celebration became exactly what we could all use more of; a joyful gathering of art, community, and fiesta.

