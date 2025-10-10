We’re on 'your' cider

Recently, my son Arlo’s pre-kindergarten class was learning about apples — all the shapes, colors, and flavors they come in.

Arlo loves apples. His favorite? The green ones — Granny Smiths.

He’ll tell you the tart, sour taste is the best. He’s four, still discovering his palate.

So this week, after school, we headed toward Augusta, turning south on Santa Fe Lake Road — about five miles down to 160th Street in Rose Hill.

Home of Meadowlark Farm Orchard.

It’s run by Tom and Gina Brown, who started the farm in 2010.

I’ve known Tom for more than a decade — he’s a regular at the Old Town Farmers Market, and we’ve carried several of his hard ciders at Public over the years.

When we pulled up, Arlo spotted a cat napping on the barn ledge.

Her name? Sage.

Inside, shelves were stocked with cider mustard, peach jam, and flour milled by Baumwerk — the same folks who built the live-edge counter in the tasting room.

Elizabeth, who runs the shop, offered us three green-fleshed varieties:

Champagne, also known as Golden Russet; Pink Lady, with its rosy blush; and Gold Rush — crisp, sweet-tart, perfect.

This time of year in Kansas is magic — a gentle breeze, seventy degrees, that muted autumn sun.

As the weather cools, local produce can be tougher to find.

But if you’re looking for something Kansas-grown for your table, apples are the perfect way to go — bright, hearty, and full of that last taste of autumn.