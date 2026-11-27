So much chicken news. So little time. The past few weeks have brought lots of updates about chicken restaurants coming and going from the Wichita area. The one that appears to be going is Chick N Max. The last remaining location of the once-growing chain has been closed for more than a week. Chick N Max once had four restaurants in Wichita and a few in other states.

Fear not: The Chick N Max void will quickly be filled by at least three other fried chicken restaurants. One is a second location of Dave’s Hot Chicken. The first Wichita location opened last month at K-96 and Greenwich. The Wichita franchisee has now chosen a spot for a west-side Dave’s. He’s taking over a NewMarket Square spot that was previously occupied by a Men’s Wearhouse store. It won’t open until mid-2027 though.

A second location of new-to-Wichita chicken finger chain The Coop also is in the works. The original restaurant opened earlier this year in the old Schlotzsky’s space on South Rock Road. The next one should be open in the vacant Chick N Max space near Central and Tyler by mid-December.

And another chicken chain is about to enter the Wichita market. Houston-based Urban Bird Hot Chicken is a Dave’s Hot Chicken competitor from Houston. A local franchisee plans to open three restaurants in the Wichita area starting next year.

In non-chicken news, College Hill dessert shop Frost will expand to 37th and Ridge in the spring. KVH Chophouse is adding a restaurant in Bel Aire. And a unique new upscale dive bar owned by the people behind Bubbles Champagne Bar is scheduled to open this weekend in the spot on South Hydraulic that for decades was home to a series of standard-issue dive bars. Velvet Tiger is filled with 1970s decor, has dim lighting, and offers standard bar drinks. It also has a unique policy: No one under the age of 25 will be admitted.

