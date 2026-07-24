Opening day for the long-awaited Wichita Cheesecake Factory inches nearer

Wichita has been begging for a Cheesecake Factory for years, and its request will be granted very soon. Early this week, crews hung the restaurant’s sign on the building it will occupy at Bradley Fair. Not only that, but Bradley Fair representatives also shared an opening date: Sept. 29. The building that The Cheesecake Factory will occupy has been going up for months on the site once occupied by Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant also started hiring new employees this week and will need nearly 300 people. Its massive menu lists more than 250 items and serves more than 30 flavors of cheesecake.

Another new Wichita restaurant will open this fall not far from The Cheesecake Factory. Last week, signs for a new restaurant went up on the building at Douglas and Rock that until recently was occupied by The Sweet Spot. The new place will be called Chuan Harbor. The building’s landlord said it will be owned by the same people who owned The Sweet Spot. It will be an upscale, sit-down Chinese restaurant, and the owners are hoping to have it open in October.

Meanwhile, a longtime favorite Wichita Mexican restaurant is on the move. Saturday was the last day for Ruben’s Mexican Grill at 915 W. Douglas in Delano. The restaurant has operated there since 2013. But its new owners couldn’t come to an agreement with the landlord about repairs to the building and decided to leave. They hope to reopen Ruben’s sometime next week in the building at Waterman and Emporia that was formerly occupied by sandwich shop Solly & Jude’s. Nothing about the restaurant will change except for the fact that it will have outdoor seating at the new address. Ruben’s has been operating in Wichita for 28 years. Founders Ruben and Anita Acosta sold it last year to local businessman Tony Madrigal.

