The latest restaurant openings and closings in Wichita, and there are several

Wichita restaurants come. Wichita restaurants go. And they’ve been doing a lot of both lately.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Wichita has just a little time left to visit two food-and-drink businesses that will soon be no more. One is Good Company, the cocktail bar that operates in the evenings inside Pennant Coffee in Delano. Though the coffee shop will continue to operate as normal, the cocktail bar will cease to exist at the end of July. The owners said that declining spirit sales were to blame.

Also closing: The Sweet Spot, a fine-dining restaurant that started eight years ago on West Central then moved to 7703 E. Douglas at the start of 2025. The owners haven’t yet shared a reason for the decision, but the restaurant’s final day will be Sunday. On Wednesday, head chef Preston Darnell shared the news in a social media video and encouraged customers to visit for one final Sunday brunch.

Now for the new restaurants. One of the best pizza pies I’ve tried in a long time is being served at the new Tommy’s Apizza. The restaurant opened on Wednesday at 2330 E. Douglas, which is just across the street from East High School. It serves New Haven-style pizza that’s got a nice char on the underside and crust that’s both chewy and crunchy. The restaurant also serves beer and wine and is open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays.

Also, Saturday will start a soft-opening period for a new bookstore meets coffee shop meets cocktail bar. It’s called Final Draft and it's at 1029 W. Douglas, a few doors down from La Galette. Owner Natalie Macy has transformed the space into a cozy hangout where people can shop for new books then stay for an espresso drink or an adult beverage. Her cocktails have fun literary names, like “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margarita” and “In Cold Bloody Mary.”

