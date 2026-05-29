Molino’s Mexican Cuisine is expanding into downtown

Molino’s Mexican Cuisine at Ninth and Waco is known for its piratas and its street tacos. But its owner is about to open a new restaurant named for another customer favorite: chilaquiles. Mara Garza’s Chilaquiles, Tacos & More is taking over a space at 612 E. Douglas that was occupied by Paradise Donuts until last fall. The new restaurant will serve a select menu of Molino’s favorites, including chilaquiles, a dish that consists of tortilla chips that have been simmered in salsa and topped with melted cheese, refried beans, sour cream and onion. Garza is hoping that the new space will draw downtown workers and people attending events across the street at Naftzger Park. It should be open within two weeks and will serve breakfast and lunch Mondays through Saturdays. It will close at 2 p.m. on weekdays but will stay open until 8 p.m. on weekends.

Another new restaurant also should be opening soon in Wichita. A Facebook page for a place called Himalayan Sherpa Indian & Nepali Cuisine recently appeared and listed its address as the former DeFazio’s space at 2706 N. Amidon. I wasn’t able to get the owner of the restaurant to respond to messages, but the landlord says the owner hopes to be open in early June. The restaurant’s Facebook page says it will serve momo, chow mein, curries, tandoori dishes and biryani.

Finally, it’s been a year since Patrick and Timirie Shibley sold their Doo-Dah Diner to Jay and Jeff Miller. And during that time, the Miller brothers have tried to keep the popular breakfast spot almost exactly as they found it. But there is one exception. The Millers have introduced a decadent new tradition at the diner in which they offer a new flavor of cinnamon roll every month. Customers can get each month’s flavor prepared two different ways: baked in a cast-iron skillet or dipped in French toast batter and deep fried. May’s flavor is orange dreamsicle, and in June, customers can sample chocolate raspberry. The rolls have been a big hit with customers, the Millers said. They plan to continue the program indefinitely.

