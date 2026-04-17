Big chains coming to Wichita

It’s like the big chains have suddenly all at once realized that Wichita is full of food lovers. Just six months after news that Cheesecake Factory would open in Bradley Fair, two other well-known restaurant chains have made plans to expand into Wichita. One is Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. Last week, the Florida-based chain filed a building permit with the city revealing that it would remodel the former Spaghetti Factory space at the Waterfront into its first Wichita restaurant. Neither Ruth’s Chris nor The Waterfront has commented on the permit yet, so it’s unclear how far away the opening might be. Ruth’s Chris is an upscale steakhouse that has restaurants in 21 countries. The closest location to Wichita is in Tulsa. One also operated near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, but closed in 2014.

Also last week, a building permit was filed by a Dave’s Hot Chicken franchisee from San Antonio. A spokesperson with the chain also confirmed that the restaurant was headed for Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich. Though the spokesperson has not yet said where exactly Dave’s Hot Chicken will go, she said that the restaurant should be ready sometime between July and September. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant chain based in California. It has about 300 locations nationwide and serves spicy fried chicken tenders, sliders and bites.

Meanwhile, another smaller chain opened its third Wichita restaurant this week. The long-planned Mokas Coffee & Eatery at 37th Street North and Ridge Road opened its doors on Wednesday. The chain is based in Salina and opened its first Wichita restaurant in February 2022 near the Advanced Learning Library downtown. The second Wichita Mokas opened in September 2024 near 13th and Greenwich. And Wichita’s fourth Mokas also is already planned. It should open in about a year near Central and Oliver. Mokas serves coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads.

