Lots of restaurant openings are happening in Wichita

Finally, I have an all good news Wichita restaurant report to share. It’s full of lots of openings and zero closings.

On Wednesday, a new pizza restaurant called The Pinnacle Pizza Company officially opened to the public serving what its owners call Arkansas-style pizza. The restaurant is in a strip center at 832 N. Webb Road and serves pizza prepared in deck ovens that produce slices with a bready dough handle but a crispy underside crust. The owners decided they wanted to open the restaurant because they couldn’t find that type of pizza after moving to Wichita from northwest Arkansas 16 years ago. The Pinnacle Pizza Company is open for lunch and dinner daily.

Another restaurant addition to the local dining scene is a new cafe and coffee shop called 11:11 Coquetry (Cock a tree May-zon) Maison. Today is the grand opening of the shop, which sits at the high-profile corner of Douglas and Emporia. The business serves coffee drinks, smoothies, cloud refreshers topped with sweet foam, energy drinks, pastries and a menu of sandwiches. The 2,600-square-foot dining space features a dramatic gallery wall, swinging bamboo chairs and lots of plantlife. The cafe will be unique in that it will stay open later into the evening than many Wichita coffee shops. Closing time is 11:11 p.m. nightly.

Yet another opening is scheduled for next week. Wichita’s first Ziggi’s Coffee will open near the corner of 29th and Tyler on Tuesday. Franchisees Adam Frey and Blake Yakel also are the franchisees for the Ziggi’s that opened in Rose Hill in 2024. Ziggi’s is a drive-throgh coffee chain that specializes in iced coffee drinks, dirty sodas, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos. There’s also a Ziggi’s in Derby, but it is owned by different franchisees. The Wichita shop will celebrate its opening with a week of deals starting with a Free Ziggi’s for a year giveaway on Tuesday. The Ziggi’s chain was founded in Colorado in 2004.

