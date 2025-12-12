Two Wichita restaurants, both open for more than 30 years, are about to close

Two Wichita restaurants that have both operated in Wichita for more than 30 years are both about to close down, one for good. The first is Margarita’s Cantina. The Mexican restaurant has operated near the corner of Douglas and Hillside since 1992. But the building recently sold at auction, and the owners of Margarita’s decided they were ready for a move. They want a smaller space and are on the hunt for one. Their last day on Douglas will be New Year’s Eve.

Also closing: Tom’s Lotus Garden. The Chinese restaurant has operated at 822 S. Broadway since 1991. But the restaurant’s longtime chef died earlier this year, and his widow and co-owner decided she was ready to stop. The building and its equipment will be auctioned off in late January, but Tom’s Lotus Garden will stay open until the sale is complete. The restaurant is best known for its weekend dim sum brunch.

In happier news, a local restaurant owner shared last week that he plans to add a second business. Sebastian Gordon, who two years ago opened Red Bird sandwich shop in Normandie Center, is now working on a smash burger concept. He’ll call it Black Bird Burger and will open it in the former Chick N Max space near Central and Edgemoor sometime this spring. In addition to smash burgers, the restaurant will serve curly fries and sweet potato waffle fries.

Finally, if you’re looking for an outing that will boost your holiday mood, you might want to check out one of the many holiday pop-up bars operating around Wichita. This year, more new holiday pop-ups opened than the city had total pop-up bars last year. You can find them at places like Nortons, River City, Hopping Gnome and Larcher’s Market. A complete guide can be found at Dining with Denise on Facebook.

