The end of November, start of December filled with Wichita restaurant openings

While Wichita was distracted with Thanksgiving, several restaurants quietly opened their doors.

Late last week, Blazin Halal Food took over the building on West Street that Le Monde recently vacated. The restaurant serves platters and wraps featuring chicken and beef prepared according to Islamic standards.

On Saturday Social Tap Drinkery opened its third location, this one on the south end of the Heritage Square development in Andover. Social Tap also has two restaurants in Wichita. The Andover restaurant will serve pizza, burgers and a big selection of beer.

Monday was opening day for Birria Estilo Zacatecas. The Mexican eatery took over the space near 21st and Amidon that Noble House recently left. It has a drive through and will be open every night until 1 a.m. serving things like birria tacos, birria ramen, burritos and quesadillas.

Also now open: the second location of Small Sliders. The Atlanta-based chain is a drive-through-only restaurant that specializes in slider-sized cheeseburgers. Wichita’s first Smalls Sliders opened at 13th and Greenwich in April.

More restaurants will open their doors next week, too. Morgan’s Steakhouse will begin welcoming customers on Monday at 3201 N. Rock Road in Derby. It’s owned by the same people who have Deano’s and Oak & Pie in Wichita. Morgan’s is a new concept best described as Redrock Canyon Grill meets Texas Roadhouse.

Two sandwich chains will also add Wichta restaurants in the coming days. The city’s fourth Jersey Mike’s will open in a new strip center at 217 S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. And new-to-Wichita Newk’s Eatery will open next to Bonefish Grill at the Waterfront development on Monday, Dec. 8. It’s part of a Mississippi-based fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in sandwiches, salads, soups and pizzas. The Wichita franchisees say they hope to eventually open several locations.

