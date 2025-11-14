The Wichita Art Museum is finally filling its empty restaurant space

For nearly two years, Wichitans have had to go hungry while enjoying exhibits at the Wichita Art Museum. But the long restaurant drought at WAM is nearly over. Soon, a new eatery will take over the museum’s restaurant space that’s been vacant since 1400 by Eldeslie closed in January 2024. It will be called Eat at The Wichita Art Museum and will be run by local catering company Blue Moon. Owners say the new restaurant will cater to more than just ladies who lunch. It will have a family-friendly menu as well as coffee and espresso drinks. Blue Moon has been handling catering and bar service for the museum while the restaurant has been down.

Wichita also should prepare for a flurry of chain restaurant openings in the coming weeks. All of a sudden, a bunch of places that have been in the works for a while are about to open their doors. One is the Popeyes at 21st and Amidon. Plans for the restaurant were announced two years ago but it just kept not opening. Now, though, it’s almost ready. Franchisees are training employees and hope to open the doors on Monday.

Also, Wichita’s fourth Jersey Mike’s Subs will open in a new strip center at Maple and Ridge on Dec. 3. And a new-to-town chain called Newk’s Eatery will open next to Bonefish Grill at The Waterfront on Dec. 8. Newk’s is a Mississippi-based chain that offers sandwiches, big salads, mac and cheese dishes and pizza.

And although I don’t have exact dates, I’ve been told that several other restaurants will open in the coming days and weeks. Among them: the new Paris Baguette at 13th and Tyler, the new Sri Lankan restaurant Serendibz at 37th and Woodlawn, the new Social Tap restaurant in Andover, and the Morgan’s Steakhouse in Derby.

