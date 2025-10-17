Doughnut shops are about to invade West Wichita

If you’re someone who lives on Wichita’s west side and tries to avoid the sweet temptation of doughnuts in the morning, life is about to become more difficult. By the end of the month, three new doughnut shops will have opened near you. One of them is Parlor Doughnuts. The chain serves layered doughnuts commonly known as cronuts plus coffee and savory breakfast items. Its first day in business in the old Hurts Donut space on West 21st Street will be Saturday, Oct. 25. Also coming to the west side are new locations of two existing local doughnut chains. Crispy Donuts will add a store in a strip center at 21st and Maize by the end of the month. And regional chain SK Donut will add a shop in the old Knolla’s building at Central and Ridge by late October or early November.

Another restaurant that will be open by the end of October is Bar Louie. The Dallas-based chain is opening its first Kansas restaurant in a building that’s connected to the new Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites hotel by the airport. Bar Louie is known for its craft burgers and its happy hour specials. Opening day will be Oct. 27.

Finally, if you’ve been following along with the saga of The Anchor, there’s finally news about a new tenant. The people who bought the building at 1109 E. Douglas at an auction over the summer will lease the main level to Lawrence-based Johnny’s Tavern. Johnny’s owners say they hope to have the business open after the first of the year. Johnny’s Tavern specializes in burgers, wings, pizza and beer.

