© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dining with Denise

Weekend hungries? Check out these two dining events this weekend starring lobster rolls, chicken fried steak

By Denise Neil
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Bill Rowe is pictured in Willie C's Cafe in 1997.
Wichita Eagle/File Photo
Bill Rowe is pictured in Willie C's Cafe in 1997.

The Wichita calendar involves two special dining events this weekend. Wichita Eagle dining reporter Denise Neil has more information about both.

Back in the late 1980s, Wichita loved a restaurant called Willie C’s Cafe. There were two in town: one on the west side and one near Towne East Square. This weekend, Wichitans can take their taste buds back in time at a Willie C’s revival being put on by former owner Bill Rowe. He is putting on an all-you-can eat buffet full of onetime favorites like chicken fried steak and baked potato soup at the Villa Luna Venue at 8406 W. Central. The buffet will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday night. Make reservations at bluemooncaterers.com

Another special dining event happening in the Wichita area this weekend is a visit from Cousins Maine Lobster. It’s a food truck chain that earned fame on the television show “Shark Tank.” One of its two Kansas City-based trucks will be serving up lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese, lobster tails and more today though Sunday. Cousins Maine Lobster has made a few visits to Wichita in the past, and lines have sometimes stretched more than 100 people deep. You can find the truck at Atwoods in Derby today, at the Lowe’s on North Maize Road in Wichita on Saturday, and at the Lowe’s in Derby on Sunday.

Also, those who loved the little coffee shop in Riverside called Riverside Perk should mark their calendars for Sept. 12. That’s the day that new owners James and Sara Jane Gates will reopen the shop as Riverside Bohemian. They plan to serve coffee drinks, brunch items and pastries and will stay open in the evenings Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The most recent owners of the shop closed it back in June.

Tags
Dining with Denise CommentaryArts and CultureWichita dining
Denise Neil
Denise Neil, a Dodge City native and a KU graduate, started as a reporter at the Wichita Eagle in 1997. She took over the restaurant beat in 2000 and since then has built her popular column and Facebook page, Dining with Denise, where she keeps Eagle readers updated on all the happenings in the dining scene.
See stories by Denise Neil