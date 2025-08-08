As one Wichita restaurant closes, several new ones are on the horizon

Wichita lost one of its longest-running barbecue restaurants over the weekend when Pig In Pig Out closed after almost 30 years in business. Owner Derek Cochran’s father founded the restaurant, but he took over after his father died in 2001. Cochran said he needed a reset and planned to focus on his health. The restaurant’s final day was Saturday.

But as one Wichita restaurant closes, several more are opening. Today is opening day for a new-to-town chain called Teriyaki Madness. It’s a fast-casual restaurant based in Denver that serves made-to-order bowls featuring teriyaki chicken, steak, salmon and tofu. Wichita franchisee Johnny Steven is opening the first of several planned area restaurants at 3801 N. Ridge Road. He’s planning to add another one in the spring near Central and Hillside.

Also, local car dealer Scott Hatchett is partnering with his dealership’s development director to bring another new chain to town. They’re planning to open the first Wichita location of Mississippi-based Newk’s Eatery at The Waterfront this fall. Newk’s Eatery was founded by the same people who started McAlister’s Deli and serves sandwiches, soups, salads and pizzas. The franchisees plan to open several Newk’s restaurants in the Wichita area.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Intrust Bank Arena is hosting an event called Wingapalooza. People who attend can try chicken wings from more than 20 restaurants and chefs who will be competing for the title of best wing maker. It’s an all-you-can-eat event, and there’s more information on the arena’s Facebook page.

