A common question: What’s about to open in that vacant restaurant building?

I often get emails from readers who notice construction activity at vacant restaurant buildings and want to know what’s about to open. Twice in the past couple of weeks, I’ve delivered the same answer: a bank. Not only is Heartland Credit Union in the process of turning the old Torchy’s Tacos building at 21st and Rock into a new branch that will open next year, but the old IHOP building at Maple and Ridge also is being transformed into a branch of Chase Bank that will open this fall. The Torchy’s building has been vacant since the chain left Wichita in 2022. The IHOP building has been vacant since last year, when the franchisee moved the restaurant to a brand-new building right across the street.

I was able, though, to report recently about vacant restaurant buildings that will soon be taken over by new restaurants. One is the old Jimmy’s Egg space at the corner of Douglas and Hydraulic. It’s been empty since that restaurant closed late last year. But last week, Kansas City-based breakfast chain The Big Biscuit announced that it will be taking over the space for its second Wichita restaurant. The first Wichita Big Biscuit should open in October in the old Las Catrinas space at 21st and Maize.

Also, the vacant Chick N Max space at 37th and North Maize Road just got a new restaurant tenant. The owner of two The Easy Egg restaurants in Wichita opened his third in the space on Monday. The Easy Egg serves breakfast, brunch and lunch and is known for its colorful mimosa flights.

Finally, if you’re a fan of espresso martinis, be sure to check out Dining with Denise on Facebook for a list of what readers say are Wichita’s 11 best versions of the popular cocktail.