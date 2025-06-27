One week, three new restaurants for Wichita

Wichita got a whole lot more chicken-fried this week with the addition of not one but two new fried chicken chains: Raising Cane’s near Ridge and Kellogg and Golden Chick near Harry and Webb. Raising Cane’s serves chicken tenders and fries with dipping sauces, while Golden Chick has a larger menu filled with bone-in fried chicken, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and lots of sides. Golden Chick also is known for its hot, fresh yeast rolls. After lots of grand-opening hoopla, both restaurants are now serving lunch and dinner daily.

Another new addition to Wichita’s dining scene this week is a west-side location of N&J Cafe. The popular Mediterranean restaurant first opened at Lincoln and Edgemoor in 1991. Then, in 2019, the founders’ sons, Nick and John, bought the business. They’ll open the new N&J today in the building near Central and Tyler formerly occupied by The Sweet Spot. The new restaurant has more room and a full bar that also serves craft cocktails. Otherwise, the menu will be the same as the one at the original.

Anyone who still has some room left after trying all of Wichita’s new restaurants can go check out the annual Wichita Taco Fest on Saturday. The event invites people to try $2 tacos from a long list of local restaurants while watching a jalapeno-eating contest and sipping margaritas. Taco Fest is in a new location this year: It will happen in the area around the Fountains at Waterwalk. Tickets will be available at the gate on Saturday.

