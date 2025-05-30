Happy Riverfest week, Wichita. The annual party is back for its 53rd year starting today, and as usual, it will offer plenty of fried food favorites. One big change at the food court this year: People won’t have to get tickets to get food. Instead, they can pay with cards at each individual booth. And those who only have cash can utilize reverse ATMs to get cards that they can use at the booths. The ticket system was first instituted in 1990 as a time saver to keep vendors from having to count back change. But festival officials said that eliminating the practice makes sense now that the world is largely cashless. What hasn’t really changed at the food court, through, is the lineup of treats. Diners will be able to get funnel cakes, corn dogs, fried pickles and even roasted ears of corn. A Riverfest button is required to enter the food court except from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, kids can enter with no button on Sunday.

Those who are downtown for the Riverfest on Sunday should stop by Rise Farms, a unique rooftop urban farm that features rows and rows of raised beds filled with veggies and herbs. The farm has been on the fifth-floor roof of Fidelity Bank’s car park at Market and Waterman for four years. This year, its owner is inviting people to come up the elevator for a special Herb Fest. It happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and people will be able to buy potted herbs like rosemary, basil and dill. They also can tour the farm, take in its views of downtown Wichita, and even order coffee and pastries from Adelitas Coffee Company.

