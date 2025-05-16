The beer will be flowing this weekend at these three Wichita events

This weekend is a good weekend to live in Wichita if you love craft beer. Two local breweries and one nonprofit will be putting on beer-centered events that happen tonight and tomorrow. The first one is Amber Waves, a fundraiser by Starkey that happens every year in the Delano neighborhood. It runs tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. and invites people to stroll between businesses on West Douglas sampling beer, cocktails and food. Tickets are on sale for Amber Waves at starkey.org. Then, on Saturday, Hopping Gnome Brewing will put on part one of its big 10-year anniversary celebration. It will start at noon and include food trucks and live music in the evening. Part two happens on May 31st. Finally, Central Standard Brewing’s big annual block party called Sunflower Boogiedown also will happen on Saturday. It starts at 1 p.m. and will include music from five bands plus food trucks and lots of beer.

Wichita also is a good place to be if you’re interested in a coffee adventure. The 360 Deli & Grill restaurant that opened last year at Kellogg and Greenwich has just started offering a new line of Yemeni coffee drinks. The deli’s three owners are all from Yemen and say that the country is known for its coffee. The seven new drinks on their menu all feature flavors like cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. The owners said several coffee chains that specialize in coffee drinks from the Middle East have begun opening across the United States. And they wanted to bring the flavors of their home country to Wichita. The deli opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays and at 8 a.m. on weekends.

