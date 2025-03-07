Super big news for fans of super big buffets in Wichita

If there’s one thing Wichita loves, it’s a big buffet. And this week, there’s big buffet news. First: China Star Super Buffet at Central and I-235 closed last week after 26 years in business. But it won’t be long until Wichita buffet fans will be able to try out a new one. On Monday, a new restaurant called Super East will open near Douglas and Rock Road in the old Joe Kelly’s Oyster Dock space. It’s owned by the same people who have The Sweet Spot restaurant next door in the old Doma. The buffet will offer seafood items as well as sushi and will be open every day for lunch and dinner.

Another new restaurant opens today on the west side. Ibarra’s Mexican Food has taken over the building near 37th and Maize that Mr. Miyagi vacated over the summer. Ibarra’s is owned by Yudi Ibarra, who worked the front counter at Rene’s restaurant near Central and I-235 for more than two decades. Ibarra’s is a quick-service Mexican food restaurant offering burritos, tacos, birria and breakfast items. The owner also added a drive-through to the building. Ibarra’s is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Finally, champagne drinkers who have discovered the Bubbles Champagne Bar downtown are about to get room to spread out. Owner Janelle King said that she’s been excited about the momentum the bar has gained since she opened it over the summer as an add-on to her gift shop The Workroom. Now, she’s expanding the bar in Eaton Place and her plans will nearly triple seating and include the addition of a Douglas-facing patio. She plans to have the expansion open on March 15, just in time to entertain St. Patrick’s Day and NCAA Tournament crowds.