Wichita Brewing Company’s new Delano brewpub opens next week with a rooftop patio

It might not feel like it lately, but spring will be here soon. And one of the most popular spots to hang out when the weather gets warmer might be a new rooftop patio in Delano. It will be on the top story of the new Wichita Brewing Company location that should open next week at the corner of Douglas and Handley. It will be the third brew pub for WBC, whose founders recently sold their restaurants. A group of partners that is led by Freddy’s founder Randy Simon’s son, Ben, are the new owners. They hope to have the Delano location open on Wednesday.

Another new Wichita restaurant also will open next week. Albero’s Bistro owner Hassan Ballout says that he’s ready to introduce his Levantine Kitchen at the corner of Douglas and Hillside. It opens Monday on the opposite end of the strip center that holds Panera and will specialize in healthier Mediterranean dishes that people can customize using fresh ingredients displayed at the counter. Levantine Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Also next week, a near-Wichita restaurant will be making a big change. Elderslie Farm owners Katharine and George Elder have been serving five-course evening tasting menus that come with a high price tag since 2012. They’re not getting rid of that experience, but they’re adding a separate dinner menu filled with appetizers and entrees people can order individually. The owners say they want people to come to their restaurant in Kechi for date nights and not just for special occasions. They’ll introduce the change this weekend.

