A west-side restaurant is preparing to offer an unusual half-price deal

The west side is the best side of Wichita this week when it comes to restaurant news, especially for those who want to save money. The owner of Italian restaurant Bella Vita Bistro on West Street is offering the kind of deal local diners don’t see very often: She’s going to cut the price of her entrees in half for a week. From Monday, November 4th, through Saturday, November 9th, customers will pay half the listed menu price for main dishes, including steak, lamb osso buco, and shrimp scampi. The owner says she just wants to get new people through the front door and remind longtime customers why they love the restaurant.

Another update from the west side concerns the restaurant building at the corner of Central and Maize that’s been vacant since Planet Sub closed in the spring. A new dual-concept restaurant is taking over the space and should be open by late November or early December. One of the concepts is Crispy & Co, which will serve chicken wings, tenders and fries with Asian-inspired sauces. The other concept is called Hanebe. It will serve fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies and acai bowls. The restaurant is by the same people who own the local Tuptim Thai restaurants.

Finally, I have updates from the always-changing restaurant landscape on North Maize Road. On Wednesday, the Panera that’s been at NewMarket Square since 2001 completed its move to the old Torchy’s Tacos building less than a mile to the north. It’s now up and running with an extra perk: a drive-through window. Also, Wichita’s newest McDonald’s is under construction near 37th and Maize Road and is likely to be open by mid-December.

