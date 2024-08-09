Korean food is having a moment in Wichita – especially fried Korean food. Over the past week, two restaurants serving Korean street fare have opened in Wichita, and another is on its way. Last week, Oh K-Dog opened at Eastgate Shopping Center, Kellogg and Rock. It serves Korean corn dogs, mochi doughnuts and egg toast. A few days later, a chain called Bb.q Chicken opened a restaurant in Towne East Square serving crispy Korean fried chicken. And by this fall, Towne East will also add a Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant called KPOT.

Over on the west side of town, two members of Wichita heavy metal band KingShifter are preparing to open a new pub that also serves food. JJ Beard’s Pub & Pizza is taking over the spot at 13th and West that was home to La Sufrida Mexican Grill. They plan to serve 10-inch pizzas, burgers, wings and lots of adult beverages. It should be open by September at the latest.

Finally, if you haven’t been watching this season of “The Great Food Truck Race” on Food Network, you should probably tune in this Sunday. Wichita food truck team Argentina’s Empanadas has survived to the final three in the competition. Only two more episodes remain before the winner of $50,000 is crowned. The show airs at 7 p.m. Sundays on Food Network.