Dining with Denise

Lots of restaurant news for both east and west Wichita

By Denise Neil
Published July 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
The owners of the soon-to-open Kyuramen/TBaar include, from left to right, Quinn Nguyen, Lee Li and Finn Fang
Denise Neil
/
The Wichita Eagle
The owners of the soon-to-open Kyuramen/TBaar include, from left to right, Quinn Nguyen, Lee Li and Finn Fang

Wichita will be in for a treat later this month when a new ramen restaurant opens on Rock Road behind Freddy’s. It’s called Kyuramen and its food is as unusual as its interior. The restaurant will feature a honeycomb-shaped, two-story booth structure with eight tables as well as enclosed circular booths shaped like sake bottles. It’ll also have a wishing tree and a unique egg dish that dramatically opens like a flower when cut down the center. You can see lots of pictures in my story, posted on Dining with Denise on Facebook. The restaurant is owned by the same people who have Sapporo sushi restaurant at Rock and Kellogg.

Don’t worry, west siders. I have dining news for you, too. After a long wait, Wichita’s first Culver’s opened on Monday near 29th and Maize Road. The popular national chain serves butter burgers, frozen custard and more.

Not long before that, though, the Hurts Donut 24-hour doughnut shop that’s operated on West 21st Street for nearly 10 years suddenly closed. The owners said that their lease was up and that they wanted to focus on their other businesses, which include Wichita’s two Tropical Smoothie Cafes.

Also, West Wichita will soon get two new options for Thai food. Longtime favorite Bann Thai is relocating to West 53rd and Maize Road later this month. And Tuptim Thai is opening an express version of its east Wichita restaurant in the former No. 1 Kitchen space at 13th and Maize.

Dining with Denise CommentaryArts and CultureWichita dining
Denise Neil
Denise Neil, a Dodge City native and a KU graduate, started as a reporter at the Wichita Eagle in 1997. She took over the restaurant beat in 2000 and since then has built her popular column and Facebook page, Dining with Denise, where she keeps Eagle readers updated on all the happenings in the dining scene.
