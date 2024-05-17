Wichita’s newest bar offers fun for both dogs and their people

Fido deserves to have an afternoon at his favorite bar, too, and now, Wichita has one designed especially for him. Kris and Traci Withrow have just opened their long-awaited Barks & Brews off-leash dog bar at 1312 E. English. It offers beer, cocktails and mixed drinks for dog parents and a big turf-covered playground for dogs. Don’t just show up, though. All canine visitors have proof of three vaccinations uploaded on the bar’s website before they can enter.

It might seem like Wichita is already full up on fried chicken restaurants, but two more chains are entering the market. One is the popular chicken finger specialist Raising Cane’s. A spokesperson for the chain says Wichita’s first Raising Cane’s will open at the corner of Ridge Road and West University sometime early next year. That’s right across the street from Freddy’s and within view of a popular Chick-fil-A restaurant. The other chicken place coming to Wichita is Golden Chick. It’s part of a Texas- based chain that’s comparable to KFC and Popeyes and is famous for its yeast rolls. It should open at Harry and Webb later this year.

Finally, if you’re looking for some food-related fun this weekend, Wichita has plenty to offer. Three big annual events are on the calendar, including the Mediterranean Food Festival at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, the popular Wichita Asian Night Market at Riverfront Stadium, and the Amber Waves beer tasting tour in Delano. Find out how to get tickets to all three at Dining with Denise on Facebook.