Wichita is in store for dozens of new restaurants in 2024

Still feeling weepy over the list of 2023 restaurant closings I published on Dining with Denise at the end of December? Take heart. I have now also published a long, long list of restaurants that will open in Wichita during 2024. It’s a month-by-month directory of nearly 50 expected openings in Wichita and in nearby communities and includes the latest on when people can expect The Artichoke east, Paris Baguette west, KPot in Towne East Square, the upscale KVH Chophouse at 29th and Tyler and more.

Speaking of openings, a few big ones were announced last week. A pair of WSU graduates are planning a high-end brunch restaurant called Another Broken Egg Cafe. It should open in late May or early June at K-96 and Oliver. Also, a new Peruvian restaurant called Lima Nation opened to good reviews last week. It’s where Lola’s Bistro formerly operated near 21st and Greenwich and offers traditional dishes from Peru with the chef’s own modern twist.

Still, the closings don’t stop. The year is still new and Wichita has already lost fine dining restaurant Doma and is about to lose both Perfect Plate, a 6-year-old meal prep service, and Williams Sonoma, which has been drawing cooks to Bradley Fair since 1997. It will close on January 21st, and fans are hopeful that a mega markdown is imminent.