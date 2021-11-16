Supply Chain? Pandemic reads? Can't we talk about something more pleasant?

Today on Books & Whatnot, we have a special in-studio guest! Kris Stephens, general manager of Watermark Books & Cafe in Wichita, Kansas, joins us to talk about book-buying and gifting during the upcoming holiday season. She brings a few of her favorite titles. And she gives us the whatnot on supply chain issues.

This episode was recorded November 1. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:



"Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan

"Things in Jars" by Jess Kidd

"Himself" by Jess Kidd

"The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry" by Gabrielle Zevin

"How Beautiful" by Antonella Capetti & Melissa Castrillón

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy

"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr, author of "All the Light We Cannot See"

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen

"State of Terror" by Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton

"The Madness of Crowds" by Louise Penny

"The President is Missing" and "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton & James Patterson

"These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett

"Still Life" by Sarah Winman

“Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito

“Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World” by Todd Doughty

“What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year” by Charles Finch, author of "A Beautiful Blue Death," part of the Charles Lenox mysteries series

"Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11" by Garrett M. Graff

“Bewilderment” by Richard Powers

"The Overstory" by Richard Powers

“Go Far: How Endurance Sports Help You Win at Life” by Jennifer Strong-McConachie

“Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 1” adapted by Brian Herbert (son of “Dune” author Frank Herbert)

"The Well-Trained Mind" and "The Well-Educated Mind" by Jessie Wise and Susan Wise Bauer

“Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by Roz Chast

“I Don’t Want to Read this Book” by Max Greenfield

"Sleeping Freshman Never Lie" by David Lubar

"There's a Monster at the End of the Book" by

“Amos McGee Misses the Bus” by Erin & Philip Stead, a sequel to their Caldecott winner, “A Sick Day for Amos McGee”

“The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine” by Erin & Philip Stead

“Pony” by R.J. Palacio, author of "Wonder"

“Hard Times” by Charles Dickens

“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde (One of the '1000 Books to Read Before You Die' list.)

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Oscar Wilde

