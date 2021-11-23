© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Max Greenfield writes 'I Don't Want to Read This Book' for reluctant readers

Published November 23, 2021 at 3:42 AM CST
Penguin Random House

Schmidt. Dave. Leo. Max Greenfield has played many characters throughout his acting career and is used to being called different names. But now there’s one more to add to the list: author. The actor recently published an illustrated book for kids, titled “I Don’t Want to Read This Book.”

Untitled-1

Inspired by some reluctant readers in his life, Greenfield penned the book to help children articulate difficulties they might encounter while reading. I recently spoke with Max Greenfield about the book and this new role. Here’s our conversation.

I Don’t Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield was illustrated by Mike Lowrey and was published by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson and Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Beth Golay - host

Marginalia
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
