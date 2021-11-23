Max Greenfield writes 'I Don't Want to Read This Book' for reluctant readers

Schmidt. Dave. Leo. Max Greenfield has played many characters throughout his acting career and is used to being called different names. But now there’s one more to add to the list: author. The actor recently published an illustrated book for kids, titled “I Don’t Want to Read This Book.”

Inspired by some reluctant readers in his life, Greenfield penned the book to help children articulate difficulties they might encounter while reading. I recently spoke with Max Greenfield about the book and this new role. Here’s our conversation.

I Don’t Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield was illustrated by Mike Lowrey and was published by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson and Karlee Cooper - producers

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

