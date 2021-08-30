© 2021 KMUW
kmuw_books&whatnot_logo.jpg
Books & Whatnot

Opening Lines That Make You Go ‘Whaaaaaat?!’ | Books & Whatnot

Published August 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT
BWn_InStudio.png
Nadya Faulx / KMUW
/
Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez, hosts of the Books & Whatnot podcast

Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez are back with more book chatter.

Welcome to Books & Whatnot, a podcast from KMUW, featuring a conversation between those who provide book coverage for our listeners. Beth Golay hosts the Marginalia podcast, interviewing authors about their work, and Suzanne Perez is KMUW's resident book reviewer.

This podcast was recorded on Monday, June 28. Publication dates and terms like “new” “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

In addition to book coverage, Suzanne is a reporter for KMUW News, covering education, and Beth is the director of marketing and digital content.

These are the books discussed in this episode:

  • The Final Girl Support Group - Grady Hendrix
  • The Other Passenger - Louise Candlish
    • Mothering Sunday - Graham Swift
  • Falling - T.J. Newman
  • The Other Black Girl - Zakiya Dalila Harris
    • American Dirt - Jeanine Cummins
    • The Devil Wears Prada - Lauren Weisberger
  • China Room - Sunjeev Sahota
  • News of the World - Paulette Jiles
    • Lonesome Dove - Larry McMurtry
  • While We Were Dating - Jasmine Guillory
  • Godspeed - Nickolas Butler
  • The Guide - Peter Heller
    • The River - Peter Heller
    • The Dog Stars - Peter Heller
    • Celine - Peter Heller
    • The Painter - Peter Heller
  • The Other Me - Sarah Zachrich Jeng
  • Goldenrod - Maggie Smith

Even more authors whose books we will always read:

  • Anne Lamott
    • Bird By Bird 
  • Elizabeth Gilbert
    • City of Girls
    • The Signature of All Things
    • Big Magic
    • The Last American Man
    • Committed

  • Ruth Ozeki

    • A Tale for the Time Being
  • Ann Patchett

Books & Whatnot is a production of KMUW Wichita.

  • Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
  • Producers: Haley Crowson and Jonathan Huber
  • Editors: Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Before coming to KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Eagle, where she covered schools and a variety of other topics. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
