Opening Lines That Make You Go ‘Whaaaaaat?!’ | Books & Whatnot
Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez are back with more book chatter.
Welcome to Books & Whatnot, a podcast from KMUW, featuring a conversation between those who provide book coverage for our listeners. Beth Golay hosts the Marginalia podcast, interviewing authors about their work, and Suzanne Perez is KMUW's resident book reviewer.
This podcast was recorded on Monday, June 28. Publication dates and terms like “new” “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
In addition to book coverage, Suzanne is a reporter for KMUW News, covering education, and Beth is the director of marketing and digital content.
These are the books discussed in this episode:
- The Final Girl Support Group - Grady Hendrix
- The Other Passenger - Louise Candlish
- Mothering Sunday - Graham Swift
- Falling - T.J. Newman
- Who Is Maud Dixon - Alexandra Andrews
- The Push - Ashley Audrain
- The Other Black Girl - Zakiya Dalila Harris
- American Dirt - Jeanine Cummins
- The Devil Wears Prada - Lauren Weisberger
- China Room - Sunjeev Sahota
- News of the World - Paulette Jiles
- Lonesome Dove - Larry McMurtry
- While We Were Dating - Jasmine Guillory
- Godspeed - Nickolas Butler
- The Guide - Peter Heller
- The River - Peter Heller
- The Dog Stars - Peter Heller
- Celine - Peter Heller
- The Painter - Peter Heller
- The Other Me - Sarah Zachrich Jeng
- Goldenrod - Maggie Smith
- The Tradition - Jericho Brown
Even more authors whose books we will always read:
- Anne Lamott
- Bird By Bird
- Elizabeth Gilbert
- City of Girls
- The Signature of All Things
- Big Magic
- The Last American Man
- Committed
Ruth Ozeki
- A Tale for the Time Being
- Ann Patchett
- The Dutch House
- Bel Canto
Books & Whatnot is a production of KMUW Wichita.
- Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
- Producers: Haley Crowson and Jonathan Huber
- Editors: Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez and Lu Anne Stephens.