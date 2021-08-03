© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Sunjeev Sahota On 'China Room'

Published August 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT
Sunjeev Sahota

Partly inspired by his family’s history, Sunjeev Sahota’s novel, China Room, begins in 1929 Punjab, when three young women are married to three brothers in a single ceremony. As the women work hard on the family farm, from beneath their veils they try to piece together which brother is their husband.

9780593298145_a2ce8.jpeg

Spiraled among this story are two other timelines, one in 1999, when the great-grandson of one of the brides returns to the family farm to fight an addiction, and 2019, when that same great-grandson returns to his parents home to write the story.

I recently spoke with Sunjeev Sahota from his home in London about this novel based on his fascinating family legend.

-

China Room by Sunjeev Sahota was published by Viking.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

