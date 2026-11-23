Some of my favorite books are cookbooks.

I realize the internet offers an endless collection of recipes available with just a few clicks, but I’m here to argue that nothing beats a beautiful cookbook with color photographs or illustrations. Give it a handy spiral binding, and I love it even more.

My cookbook collection has grown a bit unwieldy over the past several years, but I don’t care. Each volume means something special to me, and many have pages stained with spills or splashes that show the recipes I refer to most often.

Every holiday season, I reach for The Perfect Cookie from America’s Test Kitchen. My friend Alice and I have tested countless chocolate-chip and snickerdoodle cookie recipes, and we still swear by the ones in this book.

Each spring, I pull out my torn and tattered Moosewood Cookbook to make White Rabbit Salad for Easter brunch. (Don’t worry, bunny lovers: It’s just seasonal fruit with cottage cheese, honey, lemon juice and pecans.)

When I want classic comfort food, it’s Ina Garten or Pioneer Woman all the way. If I need to remember the fundamentals, I consult Mark Bittman or Samin Nosrat. A recent favorite is Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings series, because her recipes are doable and delectable. And I know lots of local cooks surely treasure their collection of Wichita Junior League cookbooks as much as me. (Chili Blanco from Women of Great Taste, anyone? Dish me up two bowls, please.)

One of my favorite things to do on a cold winter day is grab a few cookbooks from my kitchen shelf, find a comfy spot, and flip through them for culinary inspiration. I keep a notebook handy for shopping lists and meal planning. Other cookbooks are just fun to read, like Dinner: A Love Story by Jenny Rosenstrach or I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence by Amy Sedaris.

With print cookbooks, you avoid those annoying pop-up ads and auto-locking screens. No worries about needing to refresh the page when you’re up to your elbows in flour or chicken grease.

Best of all, you can jot comments in books to adjust the seasoning next time, or just to remember how the recipe was received. Those food splatters, margin notes and dog-eared corners turn simple cookbooks into precious personal archives and family heirlooms. You can’t do that with a web page.