Loren Amelunke (she/her pronouns) is a spring intern for the KMUW News Lab. She currently works as a reporter for The Sunflower, the student newspaper at Wichita State University. Amelunke is a sophomore at Wichita State, majoring in psychology while additionally pursuing journalism. She loves to write poetry and hopes to publish one day. She also loves her cat, James (Jamie) Gatz. You can reach her at amelunke@kmuw.org.