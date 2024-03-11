Satellite voting centers for the Kansas presidential primary are open

Nearly 20 satellite voting locations throughout Wichita and Sedgwick County opened for early voting on Tuesday.

The Presidential Preference Primary is March 19. On that day, voters must go to their assigned polling site.

Early polling places are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Election Office is also available for early voting until Monday, March 18.

This is the state’s first presidential primary since 1992. Only registered Republicans and Democrats can participate, and they must vote for a candidate in their party.

Here are the satellite voting locations:

