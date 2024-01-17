Sedgwick County announces additional polling places
Election officials expect a large voter turnout for this fall's presidential election.
The Sedgwick County Election Office added 21 new polling sites for next fall's presidential election.
Election officials anticipate a large voter turnout in November. They say the additional polling locations will prevent long lines.
The new polling sites also will be ready for the state’s Presidential Preference Primary election on March 19. It’s the state’s first primary since 1992.
About 73,000 voters will get a new polling place. They will receive a new voter ID card in the mail.
Here are the new locations:
Wichita Public Library-Alford Branch, 3447 S. Meridian
- USD 259 Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor
- Ascension Lutheran Church, 12885 W. Maple
- Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center (replaces Koch Arena), 2755 E. 19th Street North
- Derby Public Library, 1600 Walnut Grove
- East Point Church of Christ, 747 N. 127th Street East
- Wichita Public Library-Evergreen Branch (replaces Trinity Christian Center), 2601 N. Arkansas
- Greater St. Mary’s Baptist Church (replaces Brewer Community Center), 1648 E. 17th Street North
- Journey Church, 9999 E. Harry
- J.P. Weigand & Sons, 4050 N. Ridge
- Maize City Hall (replaces Maize Recreation Commission), 10100 W. Grady
- Maize Performing Arts & Aquatics Center, 1055 W. Academy
- Plum Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st
- Seasons Venue at OJ Watson Park, McLean and 27th Street South
- Wichita South High School, 701 W. 33rd Street South
- St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca
- Valley Center High School, 9600 N. Meridian
- Wichita West High School, 820 S. Osage
- Wichita United Methodist Church, 5200 E. 31st Street South
- Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W. 15th Street North
- Hughes Metropolitan Complex (replaces WSU Marcus Welcome Center), 5015 E. 29th Street North