Sedgwick County announces additional polling places

The Sedgwick County Election Office added 21 new polling sites for next fall's presidential election.

Election officials anticipate a large voter turnout in November. They say the additional polling locations will prevent long lines.

The new polling sites also will be ready for the state’s Presidential Preference Primary election on March 19. It’s the state’s first primary since 1992.

About 73,000 voters will get a new polling place. They will receive a new voter ID card in the mail.

Here are the new locations:

Wichita Public Library-Alford Branch, 3447 S. Meridian

