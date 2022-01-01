Jacob Unruh is a news lab intern for KMUW. He is a sophomore at Wichita State University getting a degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in political science. Jacob is a member of the student government at WSU and helps lead the safety and student services committee. Outside of KMUW, he helps coach debate and forensics at Hutchinson High School and enjoys rooting for Kansas City sports teams.

Jacob can be reached by email at unruh@kmuw.org.