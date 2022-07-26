KMUW partners with WSU to produce the self-guided audio tour, 'Explore Wichita State'

Wichita State has launched a self-guided audio tour of campus focusing on the school’s history.

The seven-stop tour goes through campus landmarks such as the Ulrich Museum of Art; the Corbin Education Center, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and Grace Memorial Chapel. The landmarks provide the setting to illuminate the university’s signature personalities and scenes:



Former president Harry Corbin led the effort to bring WSU into the state system in 1963. He resigned as president soon after and returned to teaching. The Corbin Education Center, home of Wichita State’s College of Applied Studies, is named in his honor.

Fiske Hall, built in 1904, is the oldest building on campus. It currently serves as home to the history and philosophy departments.

Kathlien Edmiston worked to preserve the Carnegie Library Columns from destruction.

The stop at the Student-Athlete Success Center focuses on Shocker athletics.

Former Wichita State students and faculty members share their stories throughout the tour, which is narrated by KMUW's Carla Eckels.

“KMUW station manager Debra Fraser has been an excellent creative partner in this endeavor, lending her storytelling knowledge and support to the script,” Kristin Beal, Wichita State placemaking and special projects manager, said in a statement. “It was her recommendation of Carla Eckels as the voice that should accompany the tour. Carla is a local treasure and consummate Shocker.”

The tour can be accessed for free at wichita.edu.

