Multiple satellite voting locations open in Sedgwick County
County residents can vote at any of the 16 early voting centers.
Satellite voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County for the upcoming primary election.
Sixteen locations will be open as early vote centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition, early voting at the Sedgwick County Election Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of this week, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.
All registered voters in Sedgwick County can vote at any of the satellite locations.
The election is a primary to determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November. Races on the primary ballot include U.S. Senate and House, Kansas governor, and Kansas House and Senate seats. A Kansas constitutional amendment regarding abortion will also be on the ballot.
Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Satellite voting centers in Sedgwick County
Bel Aire City Building – 7651 E. Central Park
Goddard District Conference Center – 315 S. Main
Grace Presbyterian Church – 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita
Haysville Community Library – 210 Hays Ave.
Machinists Building – 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church – 5701 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita
Park City City Hall – 1941 E. 61st St. North
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church – 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita
Reformation Lutheran Church – 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita
Sedgwick County Extension Office – 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita
SEIU Building – 3340 W. Douglas, Wichita
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church – 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita
Valley Center Community Center – 314 Clay
Westlink Church of Christ – 10025 W. Central, Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church – 770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita
Woodlawn Methodist Church – 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby