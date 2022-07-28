Multiple satellite voting locations open in Sedgwick County

Satellite voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County for the upcoming primary election.

Sixteen locations will be open as early vote centers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, early voting at the Sedgwick County Election Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of this week, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday.

All registered voters in Sedgwick County can vote at any of the satellite locations.

The election is a primary to determine who will be on the ballot for the general election in November. Races on the primary ballot include U.S. Senate and House, Kansas governor, and Kansas House and Senate seats. A Kansas constitutional amendment regarding abortion will also be on the ballot.

Election day is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Satellite voting centers in Sedgwick County

Bel Aire City Building – 7651 E. Central Park

Goddard District Conference Center – 315 S. Main

Grace Presbyterian Church – 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita

Haysville Community Library – 210 Hays Ave.

Machinists Building – 3830 S. Meridian, Wichita

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church – 5701 E. Mt. Vernon, Wichita

Park City City Hall – 1941 E. 61st St. North

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church – 2727 E. 25th St. North, Wichita

Reformation Lutheran Church – 7601 E. 13th St. North, Wichita

Sedgwick County Extension Office – 7001 W. 21st St. North, Wichita

SEIU Building – 3340 W. Douglas, Wichita

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church – 2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita

Valley Center Community Center – 314 Clay

Westlink Church of Christ – 10025 W. Central, Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church – 770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita

Woodlawn Methodist Church – 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby