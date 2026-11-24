Wichita bond oversight committee begins its work. Here’s a look at who’s on it
The meetings are open to the public, but they do not include public comment. The district does not plan to stream the meetings.
With voters in the Wichita school district recently approving a $615 million bond issue, the group that will oversee implementation of the bond has begun its work.
Members of the Bond Oversight Committee held their first meeting on Tuesday.
Committee members introduced themselves and their roles in the community, discussing the scope of the committee’s work and how it will help oversee bond construction projects.
The committee is composed of two school board members, 10 district staff and 12 community members. District staff selected the members.
Members not directly affiliated with the district include parents, union leaders, a former state school board member, business and construction representatives, people who have helped implement bonds in other districts, and representatives of local community colleges.
The district says the group will ensure “transparency and accountability” during the construction and implementation process. The Wichita school board remains the ultimate authority on all decisions about bond projects.
“Members offer input on major scope, schedule, budget, risk and engagement issues while district leadership manages implementation,” reads a statement on the district’s website.
The committee will meet monthly. Its next meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the district’s School Service Center on North Hydraulic Avenue.
The meetings are open to the public, but they do not have an opportunity for public comment. The district does not plan to stream or record the meetings.
A separate committee will evaluate and score proposals from contractors. Kansas law establishes required scoring criteria and a separate, state review of any proposed fees.
Members of the Bond Oversight Committee are as follows:
Board of Education members
- Diane Albert – District 1 representative, assistant project manager at Hutton
- Julie Hedrick – District 2 representative, longtime former employee in the district’s facilities division
Staff members
- Fabian Armendariz – Operations division director
- Branden Johnson – Executive director of secondary leadership and instruction
- Addi Lowell – Chief financial officer
- Steve Noble – Chief operations officer
- Kayleigh Lade – Executive assistant
- Aaron Ryder – Director of facilities
- Melissa Sturgeon – Director of design and construction
- Shelley Swayne – Special education teacher
Community members
- Todd Anciaux – President of Commerce Bank in Wichita, one of multiple directors for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Richard Bell – Executive director of operations at Andover Public Schools, experience implementing bonds in other districts
- Kathy Busch – Former Wichita Public Schools employee, former state school board member
- Zayra Camacho – Program coordinator for student engagement at WSU Tech
- Marcus Curran – President of Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union No. 29
- Ed Frederick – President of Buckley Roofing Co.
- Jeff Gannon – Pastor at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
- Mike Harris – Parent, teacher and president of American Federation of Teachers-Kansas
- Whitney Henle – Principal of Lighthouse Construction Guidance
- Brian Irwin – Parent, commercial escrow department manager at Security 1st Title, president of Midtown
- Gary Janzen – Director of public works and utilities for the City of Wichita
- Tucker Peddicord – Principal of Lighthouse Construction Guidance, former executive at McCownGordon Construction
- Ireland Turner – Director of facilities management at Butler Community College, school board member for Flinthills USD 492