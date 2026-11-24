With voters in the Wichita school district recently approving a $615 million bond issue , the group that will oversee implementation of the bond has begun its work.

Members of the Bond Oversight Committee held their first meeting on Tuesday.

Committee members introduced themselves and their roles in the community, discussing the scope of the committee’s work and how it will help oversee bond construction projects.

The committee is composed of two school board members, 10 district staff and 12 community members. District staff selected the members.

Members not directly affiliated with the district include parents, union leaders, a former state school board member, business and construction representatives, people who have helped implement bonds in other districts, and representatives of local community colleges.

The district says the group will ensure “transparency and accountability” during the construction and implementation process. The Wichita school board remains the ultimate authority on all decisions about bond projects.

“Members offer input on major scope, schedule, budget, risk and engagement issues while district leadership manages implementation,” reads a statement on the district’s website.

The committee will meet monthly. Its next meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the district’s School Service Center on North Hydraulic Avenue.

The meetings are open to the public, but they do not have an opportunity for public comment. The district does not plan to stream or record the meetings.

A separate committee will evaluate and score proposals from contractors. Kansas law establishes required scoring criteria and a separate, state review of any proposed fees.

Members of the Bond Oversight Committee are as follows:

Board of Education members



Diane Albert – District 1 representative, assistant project manager at Hutton

– District 1 representative, assistant project manager at Hutton Julie Hedrick – District 2 representative, longtime former employee in the district’s facilities division



Staff members



Fabian Armendariz – Operations division director

– Operations division director Branden Johnson – Executive director of secondary leadership and instruction

– Executive director of secondary leadership and instruction Addi Lowell – Chief financial officer

– Chief financial officer Steve Noble – Chief operations officer

– Chief operations officer Kayleigh Lade – Executive assistant

– Executive assistant Aaron Ryder – Director of facilities

– Director of facilities Melissa Sturgeon – Director of design and construction

– Director of design and construction Shelley Swayne – Special education teacher



Community members

