Wichita fences off Chapin Park, posts police on site as deadline nears to clear encampment

Wichita Police began setting up fences and restricting access to Chapin Park in southeast Wichita on Monday, as a city-imposed deadline approached to clear a large encampment there.

City officials have said they plan to clear out the park and remove structures there starting Tuesday. Residents were told they needed to move out by Monday, many weren’t sure where they could go.

The entrance to the encampment was blocked by a police car Monday morning, and volunteers could not get their vehicles through to help move residents’ pets and belongings.

Media also was not allowed into the park.

Wichita Police spokesman Andrew Ford said in an email that the restrictions “are not intended to prevent media coverage or limit transparency.

“They are necessary to maintain a safe and controlled environment for everyone involved, including our officers, outreach personnel, and service providers,” Ford said.

He said the city’s Homeless Outreach Team is working with residents “to help them leave voluntarily and connect them with available resources.”

Sara Cowling, a resident of the Chapin Park encampment, said the cleanup was being rushed and that residents don’t have many options on where to go.

“This is counterproductive,” Cowling said. “They spend so much of the taxpayers’ money — like $800,000 in the last four years, they’ve spent on the cleanups. … Why not give the people that have been living out here an opportunity to earn some money so they can get their own housing.”

Cowling is the co-founder and outreach program director for Grassroots Bridge Builders, a nonprofit that offers peer navigation services to homeless people. She said she has been homeless most of her life and that in Chapin Park, people are allowed more privacy than most other places.

Jerry Wills, an outreach case manager for HumanKind Ministries, was onsite at Chapin Park Monday. He echoed the frustrations of many residents.

“The city will tell you where you can’t be, but they won’t tell you where you can go,” Wills said.

Wills said two people who lived on the encampment site were arrested Monday morning for allegedly starting fires. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the site and the Kansas Highway Patrol circled the area with a helicopter.

Wichita City Manager Dennis Marstall said earlier this month that he’d decided to have the encampment cleared due to “a record of calls for service for police, fire and EMS.”

Marstall said the encampment was one of the first sites he visited after taking on the role of city manager in January.

City officials say the Wichita Police Department has responded to the area 69 times in the past three years for a variety of reports, including aggravated battery, kidnapping, arson and various firearm offenses.

Assistant Housing Director Steven Burt said last week that the city had reserved enough shelter beds at Second Light or Union Rescue Mission for the roughly 25 people still living at the park at that time. Burt said the housing department also had housing vouchers available for the people living in the park.

City officials said they have secured a storage container at Second Light for anyone with a voucher who remains unhoused by the end of Monday.

Wills said despite the city’s claims, added that there are not enough beds at local shelters for all the people being displaced.

Local activist Rachel Perry, who has advocated for Chapin Park residents, said people in the encampment are looking for stability.

“Some of the longest residents down there were dropped here by the city originally,” she said. “Now they’re getting evicted suddenly so they (the city) can clean up, but … we could’ve easily cleaned out all the trash if they would’ve just given us some time.”

Perry said letting volunteers help clean out the site would have saved the city money. But because city leaders view homelessness “as a crime and not a crisis,” a lot of people are being negatively affected, Perry said.

Police spokesman Blake Mumma said in an email that police plan to execute a warrant to remove structures in Chapin Park on Tuesday.

“Anyone left inside will be told to leave,” he said. “No outside persons will be allowed in.”

On Wednesday, a private contractor hired by the city is scheduled to go into the park and clear it.

