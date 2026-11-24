A Celtic Christmas makes a stop in Wichita on Wednesday, November 25 at The Orpheum Theatre.

The show combines dance and song, mixing traditional Irish tunes and particularly Celtic twists on Christmas favorites.

Ben Carr, who grew up in Donegal, Ireland, and made his way to the U.S. on an athletic scholarship (participating in track and cross country), joined the cast a year ago after being spotted on Instagram.

His journey to the States began with the encouragement of an uncle who lives in Philadelphia. “When I was around 12 years old he really started putting the idea of college and America in my head. It wouldn’t have been in my head if it wouldn’t have been for him. It was definitely worth doing. Scary, but definitely worth doing.”

Though he’s insistent that he can’t keep pace with the traditional Irish dancing in the show, he’s more than comfortable with the spirit of the performances, noting the importance of the Christmas season in the culture of his homeland.

“We don’t have Thanksgiving, so Christmas is our big family time,” he says. “Everyone’s home. Imagine putting Christmas and Thanksgiving together.”

As for his favorite moments in the current show, he first points to performing The Pogues’ classic “Fairytale Of New York.”

“You can always spot Irish people in the crowd because they just light up,” says Carr. “That is the Christmas song in Ireland.”

He adds, “At the end of the show, we do an interpretation of ‘The Twelve Days Of Christmas.’ Every day has some sort of Irish thing. On the first day, it’s a bog down in the valley-o. We’ve got 12 pints of beer and 10 Irish dancers. That’s a lot of fun. I’m able to bring out my real Jim Carrey in it.”

