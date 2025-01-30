Dispatches from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Wednesday, 1/29

A still from Predators by David Osit, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Predators

I never watched the Dateline segment "To Catch a Predator," and the opening of David Osit's excellent, painful documentary showed me why that was exactly the right decision for me. It shows us a piece of the show, with a man coming into a house expecting to have sex with an underage girl, at which point the show's host, Chris Hansen, comes in and delivers his famous lines, making it clear to the man that this has all been a setup. And the entire thing made me feel disgusting and sick to my stomach, wondering how anyone could watch this time after time.

And yes, OF COURSE, part of it is because of the nature of what we're seeing, what the men who are "caught" on this show were doing is reprehensible, obscene, unconscionable, whatever extreme negative you want to use. Let's acknowledge that right here so I don't have to keep saying it. But what also made me sick was the entire exploitative nature of the whole ordeal. This was misery packaged as entertainment, regardless of what "good" Hansen and his show may or may not have been doing. And a lot of what Osit does in this film interrogates that part of Hansen's show, more or less asking the question (that's never answered), "What are we really doing here?"

We learn, eventually, that Osit himself was abused as a child and that part of his intention in making the film is to try to get some kind of understanding of what would make men prey on children, while also describing how "To Catch a Predator" was never truly interested in that understanding, despite Hansen's common refrain, "Help me understand." Osit uses a wide range of footage that was broadcast, and, crucially, that was never aired, to expose to us a situation that's a whole lot more layered and complicated— and deeply sad— than the one presented to a mass audience week after week. We see in raw footage what really happened to these men after their fantasy bubbles popped, and it humanizes them in a way that might be uncomfortable for us to acknowledge, given the enormous temptation to view them as purely evil creatures. And we see how, especially after the show got so hugely popular, much of the actual law enforcement took a back seat to the entertainment of the whole thing— the TV was driving the actions of the police rather than the police making good decisions for the cases at hand. The lure of showbiz is strong, and some of the detectives Osit interviews admit the mistakes they made in getting so swept up in it all.

All of which is only part of what Osit shows us here, continuing on to examine copycat versions of the show that have popped up, with hosts who, probably like Hansen, are certain they are doing this for the communal good but are also very happy to have their faces on screen (at one point, Hansen tells Osit that all of these knockoff shows are doing what they do "for clicks and profit," but that he does it for a greater purpose, and, well, we wonder). And it's almost stunning to see how easy it is for people to compartmentalize what they're doing when they're creating these shows— one host, who calls himself Skeet Hansen, listens to a man break down after being caught, hears the man express thoughts of suicide, and then says to the man, very somberly and (faux-)compassionately, "Well, you've just been Skeeted." (Reader, my jaw dropped.)

Osit's work here in building each part of the story and in building his own case (a case for the unacknowledged complexity of the whole ordeal, at least) is fantastic, as he makes us uncomfortable in the ways we need to be if we're ever going to have any real understanding of these men and, just as importantly, our own interest in the misery of others.

Dolores Oliverio appears in The Virgin of the Quarry Lake by Laura Casabé. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

The Virgin of the Quarry Lake

I suspect, to some degree, where your sympathies lie when you watch this film will depend on when in your life you watch it. There is nothing quite like an angry and spurned teenage girl, and boy howdy, if this doesn't put us right there in it.

Nati lives in Argentina and has a small group of friends, one boy and two other girls. It seems they all grew up together, but now they're all having their sexual awakenings, and Nati has eyes (and more) for Diego, the boy in their group, who has unquestionably returned some of Nati's affection. But Silvia, an older woman ("older," like, somewhere in her twenties) has arrived and is taking Diego's attention, and Nati is having none of it.

The movie opens with some surprising and graphic violence, with a homeless man being accosted by one of Nati's neighbors, which sets off one thread of the story (I learn the movie is based on a pair of short stories, which makes sense in that it often seems like two roughly parallel ideas are running through the film), as the people in Nati's neighborhood are often lamenting the decay of their society. As I, myself, lament each year during this festival, I don't have the necessary cultural context to fully examine this part of the movie, but complaints about homelessness and societal decay are certainly not unfamiliar to us.

But the violence is fairly shocking, and the movie is punctuated by a few other moments of similarly shocking violence, often shocking because we kind of forget the possibility of such brutality as we're involved with the rest of the film. This is, in a sense, a coming-of-age story for Nati, as her summer turns out to be not at all what she'd hoped with the arrival of Silvia, and she has to figure out how to manage those feelings. But, as mentioned, a teenage girl's feelings can be strong, and when we're that age, we don't always think about things we can't take back (nor do we always feel bad about those things right away), and when it becomes clear to Nati that there is power beyond what we can see, she realizes her ability to destroy.

But how do we feel about all this? I wonder. I felt my sympathies shift around, as I do remember what it was like to be a teenager and how intense those feelings were (even as a boy), but in truth, Silvia and Diego do very little a reasonable person would consider to be wrong. Nati is not a reasonable person, but this is hardly her fault, it's just her station in life at this point. Were I a teenager, I would probably also want to see the world burn.

The movie's director, Laura Casabé, keeps us slightly off balance throughout, as it always feels like something apocalyptic might be right around the corner, even when what we're seeing is much like what might happen in any other coming-of-age story (while I was watching, I thought how many different other versions of this film could exist, depending on the direction— it could be broad comedy, it could be a quiet, contemplative story of growing up, or whatever else you'd want). And I liked that she doesn't tell us what to think, and, indeed, maybe she couldn't: a lot will depend on what we bring to the movie ourselves.

Greg Cotten Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney appear in Twinless by James Sweeney. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Greg Cotten.

Twinless

This could have all gone so wrong. James Sweeney's movie is sweet and heartfelt, and you can easily see how he could have fallen off his tightrope into something broader, or louder, or less sensitive and compassionate.

But it helps when you care about your characters, and I think that makes a big difference for Sweeney here. He plays Dennis, who meets Roman at a support group for people who had twins who've died. Roman's brother, Rocky, passed a few months earlier, and it's clear Roman is rudderless, and just as clear that Dennis understands where Roman is coming from. As it turns out, Rocky was gay (Roman is not), and Dennis is gay, so Roman also sees an opportunity in Dennis to understand his own brother a little bit more.

But this all isn't exactly the situation we really have on our hands. And while it's only about 20 minutes in when everything changes, I won't reveal that here, except to say that Dennis isn't being entirely above board with his own story. And where it goes, and what Dennis does, and the entire tenor of the film could have felt much, much creepier than it does, largely because Sweeney treats Dennis like a real person, a person who makes bad decisions, but not because he's a creep, or conniving, but because he's sad, and fairly awkward, and lonely, and needs some comfort and kindness in his life that he's not finding.

Just as important to it all is Roman, who's trying to find his own way, and seems to have been in that situation even before his brother's death. Roman isn't terrifically bright, he has problems with anger, and he has a lot of trouble seeing himself as truly worthy of much of anything. And Dennis provides some things for him that he's also not finding, a large part of that being acceptance and understanding.

Both leads are fantastic, with Dylan O'Brien especially good in a dual role as Roman and (in flashback) Rocky— on paper these men have traits that we've seen hundreds of times before, but, again, the actors give them real humanity and approach them with compassion. I'm not entirely convinced Sweeney couldn't have told a similar story without the, um, issue that runs through the movie, and I'm also not entirely convinced a version of this movie that didn't have that issue wouldn't have been better. I get it, it adds a concept and drama and conflict, but Sweeney and O'Brien are so adept at the human side of things that I'm not sure something so manufactured is really needed. Still, even that part of the film (I say "part," it's a pretty major thing!) isn't treated cartoonishly. Whether it really needs to be here or not, Sweeney doesn't fumble it.