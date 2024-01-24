Dispatches from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

Wednesday, 1/24

Samuel Andri and Rolapthon Mercure in Kidnapping Inc. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Kidnapping Inc.

Back in college, for a time I was the smallest class on campus (yes, me, one person) as I was taking a few semesters of Haitian creole. I loved it, and I still deeply value the experience, and as a result, I feel safe in saying I know and care more about Haiti than your average white middle-aged American (I am far, far, far, far from an expert, but neither is your average American). And so this was an interesting feeling, watching a movie that generally takes the twists and turns you might expect from something like this, but knowing a lot of those twists and turns aren’t only comedy-thriller cliches, but are also reflective of some level of the difficult reality in Haiti.

We open with two guys and the trunk of a car—well, three guys if you count the one in the trunk of the car. Doc and Zoe have kidnapped a man who we learn is the son of a senator on the cusp of winning the country’s presidential election, and they’ve stopped in a secluded area to fix a tire. They’re all set to take their victim to their boss, when Zoe accidentally kills the trunk man. (Well, maybe.) This sets us off on the wild ride we might figure we’re going to take in this kind of movie, as Doc and Zoe try to figure out how they’re going to explain to their boss that their prize kidnapping victim isn’t going to be worth the $300,000 they were all expecting now that he’s (maybe) dead, and the two make all sorts of terrible decisions along the way. In fact, essentially everyone in the movie makes terrible decisions throughout. Doc, for his part, seems far more together than Zoe, and he’s intended for this to be his last job. He just has to get through it first.

There’s corruption all the way up and down the line as we learn who’s behind the kidnapping (and who’s behind the person behind it), and truth be told, you can probably already guess who’s pulling the strings. As I said, these are things we’ve come to expect from this sort of movie. But I’m not sure this one makes it explicit enough to non-Haitian audiences that this level of corruption is also a part of reality for Haitians right now (perhaps not this cartoonish, but still), it’s not just a movie plot. Then again, maybe it’s not director Bruno Mourral’s job to spoon-feed us every bit of what’s happening. The film does spend far too much time on the zanier aspects (a long, long stretch with a pregnant woman and her milquetoast husband is, well, long), but as it all comes together toward the end and we wind to our inevitable conclusion, I felt a pit in my stomach that only continued to grow, and by the time the credits rolled, I found the whole thing to be terribly sad.

(Another note: we wouldn’t know this from watching the movie, but a statement from Mourral in the press kit describes both how his father was murdered in Haiti in 2005, and also how members of his production team were, themselves, kidnapped and taken hostage by Haitian gangs during the filming of the movie.)