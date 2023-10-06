Dispatches from the 2023 Tallgrass Film Festival

Tallgrass turns 21 this year, can I reach 21 movies? Ehh.... it'll be close! Read on...

Thursday, 10/5

Tallgrass Film Festival Vera Drew in The People's Joker

The People's Joker

Please give me a moment to catch my breath.

Wait, just one more second.

OK, whew. The People's Joker is a manic assault, with so many cuts and effects and non-sequiturs and jokes that your head starts spinning the moment the movie starts, and keeps on spinning for a while after it's over. It's also, given all that, surprisingly focused in its story, which is, at its core, about the film's director/writer/star, Vera Drew, coming to terms with her trans identity.

It would be a fool's errand to try to recount what happens in any real way, so we'll just say Vera Drew's "character," who eventually goes by the name Joker the Harlequin, lives in a Gotham City where comedy is outlawed (sort of), and Batman is kind of a jerk (and closeted himself), and there's a sort of underground network of Batman villains who want to start an alt-comedy scene. Kind of. Our hero (not Batman) rises to the top of this underground world while also sorting out the fact that she is not the boy everyone thought she was growing up, she's a trans woman, and she gets involved in a toxic relationship with a trans man (also a Joker, this one based on the infamous Jared Leto version) while also struggling with her mother not recognizing her identity. About four billion other things happen, too.

This all comes at you very hard and very fast, as Vera Drew mixes media with abandon, throwing (purposely) bad computer animation, (purposely) bad hand-drawn animation, good hand-drawn animation, some really good hand-drawn animation, and tons of green screen work at the audience while also exploring her identity, the trauma of the comedy world, the glory of the comedy world, and the many, many effects of pop culture on our individual and collective psyches.

It's a lot! It's also, in its way, kind of brilliant, or at least very watchable, and the sheer volume of references to cultural touchstones within the Batman world, outside the Batman world, and wholly unrelated to the Batman world, saturates the movie so much you can only applaud it, along with Drew's willingness to be so open about her own experiences. She's quite aware of what she's doing in presenting this story in this frenetic, fractured way (you have to imagine it's somewhat reflective of what her own mind looks like, or at least as she's wrestled with these personal issues through her life— something like this makes you feel a lot of ways at once), and to be able to get it down on paper, much less onto a screen for all of us to see, is a pretty impressive feat.

Tallgrass Film Festival (from left) Joey Lauren Adams, Sav Rodgers, and Kevin Smith in Chasing Chasing Amy

Chasing Chasing Amy

This screens on Friday (10/6) afternoon, but I saw it early so I could talk to the movie's director, Sav Rodgers, and you can find our conversation here. That interview exists, so I'll be more brief here:

I admit a little skepticism going into the film, mostly because of how many documentaries are coming out these days where the movie's director is the subject of their own film (which is ostensibly about something else), and how that's usually the complete wrong direction to go. In this case, it's completely the right direction to go. Which is not just a relief, but, as with The People's Joker, a compelling and moving approach to a person coming to terms with his (in this case) trans identity.

Sav initially conceived the movie as a way to examine the complicated and conflicted feelings about Chasing Amy within the queer community, but over time he found himself becoming more and more pulled by his own (unexpressed) trans identity, and, as he told me, this began to seep more into the movie until it was clear this is what the movie was actually about. And so what we end up with is a movie about someone's journey that actually feels like a journey, and a deeply important and affecting one. His interview with Joey Lauren Adams is remarkable, and clearly pivotal for both the film and for Rodgers' own life, and it's rare we get to feel and experience something like that right along with a filmmaker. This film turned out to be a lot, lot more than I expected, and we're richer for it.

Tallgrass Film Festival Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Isabel May in The Moon & Back

The Moon & Back

In a smart pairing, the festival played an animated short before this film called Rosemary A.D. (After Dad), in which a father imagines the course his daughter's life might take if he died flying a plane into the White House (it's a funny little movie, check it out), and The Moon & Back is a bit of an extension of that, in that we see teenager Lydia trying to navigate her way through the loss of her own father and the kind of aimlessness she feels as she nears another major transition, leaving high school and (maybe) heading to college. She's smart and sarcastic (a little too much, the snarkiness sometimes feels manufactured and forced), she can't find her way to cooperating with her mother on anything, especially their impending cross-country move, and she eats lunch every day in the school counselor's office for... reasons? She's not accepting any counseling from him, although she can push him around a little bit, which maybe helps her feel like she has some kind of power.

Her father left behind some VHS tapes he shot with his camcorder, which she watches often, seeing her parents' wedding day, scenes of herself as she was growing up, and whatever other day-to-day parts of life her dad decided to document. It's at least a way to stay connected to someone so important to her who's now gone forever.

Eventually she finds an old (terrible) screenplay her father had written, and decides to take her dad's old camera and turn the script into a movie, mostly to get people off her back about not doing anything, but also partly because maybe she can use it to get into NYU, where her dad also went. She enlists a nerdy childhood friend she's neglected to help her, and off they go, in a bit of a YA version of Be Kind Rewind.

It's sweet, and cute, and ultimately touching, but while I almost never say this, the movie might have been helped if it could have found its way to being just a bit longer. It hits a lot of the beats we've seen before in coming-of-age stories, but occasionally those beats come out of nowhere— she of course has a falling out with her friend, but it feels like there was a scene missing, as one moment everything's great, and the next he's mad at her single-minded pursuit of making this movie. We get why this might happen, but there's no transition period, we just go from 0 to 10 in the blink of an eye. This problem repeats itself a couple of times in other ways, just making us feel as if something got left on the cutting room floor that might have helped these bigger changes feel more natural.

That issue doesn't torpedo the movie, certainly, as everyone is enthusiastic about what they're doing, and the use of the VHS is a clever way to skirt budgetary constraints. Still, I'm all for a movie not overstaying its welcome, but sometimes it makes sense to stay a little longer.