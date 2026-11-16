Questionable tax breaks: At least 400 Sedgwick County properties under review

The owners of hundreds of Sedgwick County properties received tax breaks they did not qualify for, thanks in part to dated software in the county appraiser’s office.

County Appraiser Deanna Aspedon told the Sedgwick County Commission Friday that an ongoing review of county property records found at least 400 properties that were improperly listed as tax-exempt.

“I will tell you that at first blush of those 400 properties, we have reviewed them and we have made necessary corrections,” Aspedon said. “Right now, they’re sitting in the process of quality control to make sure that we caught all of them.”

Lindsay Poe Rousseau, the county’s chief financial officer, said that the list of properties could be just the start.

“The 400 [properties] are what we know of today,” Poe Rousseau said. “This review has been ongoing for quite some time. They’ve told us it will still take some time. … I don’t want to make it sound like the research and evaluation is over. It’s not.”

It’s unclear how much tax revenue Sedgwick County may have lost over the past several years. Officials say they have not begun to calculate the cost.

In Kansas, there are more than 100 different situations that can qualify a property for tax-exempt status — which comes with either a partial or complete break on property taxes for the property’s owner. Typically, the designation is given to public properties, churches and businesses receiving economic incentives like industrial revenue bonds.

Sedgwick County records listed more than 6,500 properties — roughly 3% of all property in the county — as tax-exempt in 2025. Aspedon said the ongoing review of country records shows that the label was applied too liberally.

The county appraiser said the issue with at least half of the properties found so far was that the property kept its tax-exempt status after ownership changed hands.

State law requires property owners to notify their county appraiser within 30 days of their property’s qualification for a tax exemption ending. But Aspedon and other county staff have said those notifications essentially happen on an honor system.

"The owners are not notifying us,” Aspedon said. “And they don't feel compelled — there isn't … really any policing of that."

County Commissioner Ryan Baty was incredulous that software used by the appraiser’s office and other county departments working with property data would not alert staff of a sale or ownership transfer that would impact a property’s status.

Poe Rousseau said the county has been working to overhaul its tax records software, Aumentum, for more than a year. She said the updated software would improve the county’s ability to audit records and issue system-wide reports, but added that the upgrade was slow going.

"You have to remember, we're living with a technology from 2010, when … you were still making long-distance calls after 8 p.m,” Poe Rousseau said.

“The world has changed so dramatically, and AI is going to give us different tools that we haven’t had before, too… But it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Aspedon said in the meantime, a member of her staff has developed a tool that would alert the appraiser’s office when the listed owner on a property changes. That alert is being used by the office to then check the property’s tax status and, if needed, investigate whether it still qualifies for a tax break.

If a property no longer meets the standard for tax-exemption, then the appraiser can send a recommendation to the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals. That board ultimately decides which properties do and don’t get listed as exempt.

The tedium of this process — of waiting for an alert, starting an investigation and checking properties against the long list of exemption situations — is taking the appraiser’s office’s focus. Aspedon said her staff has not begun to calculate how much tax revenue may have been lost.

Baty said he and other commissioners believe the issue started before Aspedon took on the role of appraiser in January.

“We were made aware of some challenges in the appraiser’s office and some issues, I think it was roughly 15 months ago,” Baty said. “Some issues that caused me, and I’d imagine my colleagues as well, some incredible heartburn.”

Baty laid blame for the unspecified issues at the feet of former county appraiser Mark Clark. In June 2025, the county announced that Clark would not be reappointed to the appraiser position and instead was retiring after five years leading the office. Clark had worked in the department for more than 30 years.

The county commission appointed Brent Shelton , the deputy chief financial officer, to serve as interim appraiser. Baty said Shelton was selected to give the commission “an internal audit of what was going on.”

A county press release issued earlier this year spoke to some of what Shelton reportedly found. The release said the county appraiser’s office discovered in July 2025 that the office hadn’t sent documents to the Board of Tax Appeal that were required for more than 100 tax exemption applications.

The missing documents were required to be submitted to the board by statute. The release said they were part of the exemption application for 112 industrial revenue bond property tax exemptions and 18 economic development exemptions.

“Records indicated it was the responsibility of a single former Sedgwick County employee who maintained that responsibility over a 30-year timeline,” the release said.

The release continued to say that there were properties among the batch that “would have likely received approval of their tax exemptions by the Board of Tax Appeals had the missing submissions occured.”

He told Aspedon the primary reason she was hired as the full-time appraiser was to “modernize the office and fix the problem that we were aware of before you were the county appraiser.”

“I’m very, very pleased with what you’re doing,” Baty said to Aspedon. “You are doing the job that we hired you to do.”