Kansans Take One Small Step with KMUW and StoryCorps

KMUW was selected by StoryCorps as one of six stations across the U.S. to lead the initiative. KMUW has invited community residents to have a conversation with someone who they might not otherwise talk with and with whom they may disagree politically. The conversation continues in 2021: Wichita is one of four cities in the U.S. which StoryCorps is anchoring One Small Step in 2021.

There are more opportunities to record, share, and preserve conversations that show the country how Kansans can listen to each other in spite of their differences of opinion.



Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given people of all backgrounds and beliefs, in thousands of towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps' podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connect; and remind us how much more we have in common than what divides us. Learn more at storycorps.org.

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.